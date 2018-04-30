Wanted: Man accused of stealing $7,000 of Apple products from Hu - | WBTV Charlotte

Wanted: Man accused of stealing $7,000 worth of electronics from Huntersville Walmart

(Source: Huntersville Police Department) (Source: Huntersville Police Department)
(Source: Huntersville Police Department) (Source: Huntersville Police Department)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A man is wanted for theft at a Huntersville Walmart. 

Police say a man broke into the electronics cage and stole around $7,000 worth of Apple electronics. It happened around 3:36 a.m. Sunday.

The robber may be driving a newer model Jeep Renegade. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly