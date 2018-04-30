Wanted: Man accused of stealing $7,000 worth of electronics from Huntersville Walmart

A man is wanted for theft at a Huntersville Walmart.

Police say a man broke into the electronics cage and stole around $7,000 worth of Apple electronics. It happened around 3:36 a.m. Sunday.

The robber may be driving a newer model Jeep Renegade.

HELP IDENTIFYING: On 4/29/18 at 3:36 AM at Walmart, a black male broke the lock to the electronics cage and stole approx $7,000 of Apple electronics. Possibly driving a newer model Jeep Renegade. Any info call North Meck Crime Stoppers 704-896-7867 or HPD Ofc Gordon 704-464-5400. pic.twitter.com/dvnkm7gyOj — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) April 30, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.