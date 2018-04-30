Attention anglers! Here’s when you can fish for free in the Carolinas

Heads up, anglers!

Mark your calendars because free fishing days are back! There are two days this summer where Carolinians can enjoy fishing without having to purchase a license.

Yes, you read that right! You'll be able to fish for FREE!

These days are perfect for beginners who may not have a fishing license and want to head out on the lake and try it for the first time!

Are you a fishing fanatic and have family members who have never fished? Take them out on free fishing day! Do you consider yourself a angling “aficionado?” You can spend the entire day capturing as much fish to your heart’s content. It’s every fisher’s dream!

Here are the specific details.

