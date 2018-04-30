Animals seek new home on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day - | WBTV Charlotte

Animals seek new home on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Monday is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day - and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control is embracing the day. 

Animal Care & Control put video on social media of some of the dogs and cats in need of a new home.

"Consider adopting today," Animal Care & Control said in the post. In the video, pets waiting for adoption range from one year to 13 years. 

Many of the pets are "VIP," very important pets, and are available to adopt for $10. Click here for information.

