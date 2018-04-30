Animals seek new home on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Monday is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day - and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control is embracing the day.

Animal Care & Control put video on social media of some of the dogs and cats in need of a new home.

"Consider adopting today," Animal Care & Control said in the post. In the video, pets waiting for adoption range from one year to 13 years.

April 30 is Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Here are just a few of the dogs/cats available for adoption waiting for new homes. Consider adopting today. #ACCadopt pic.twitter.com/Aq1wgevK2T — Animal Care&Control (@CMPD_ACC) April 30, 2018

Many of the pets are "VIP," very important pets, and are available to adopt for $10. Click here for information.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.