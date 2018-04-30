One injured in near drowning in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One injured in near drowning in west Charlotte

WBTV WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured in a near drowning in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. 

MEDIC said the incident happened in the 1000 block of Mayfield Terrace Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the incident around 11:30 a.m. 

One person received minor injuries in the incident, according to MEDIC. Officials said the incident did not involved a pool or a lake. 

No other details were released. 

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly