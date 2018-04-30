One injured in near drowning in west Charlotte

One person was injured in a near drowning in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

MEDIC said the incident happened in the 1000 block of Mayfield Terrace Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the incident around 11:30 a.m.

One person received minor injuries in the incident, according to MEDIC. Officials said the incident did not involved a pool or a lake.

No other details were released.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.