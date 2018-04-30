Florida man tried sneaking on Charlotte flight with knife in shampoo bottle, TSA says

A knife was found stashed in a shampoo bottle at Charlotte Douglas International Airport last week. (Credit: Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of the TSA)

A 72-year-old Florida man tried to smuggle a knife stashed in a shampoo bottle aboard a plane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.

It happened Thursday, and authorities say Gonzalo Gonzalez of Jupiter, Florida, was apprehended with the shampoo bottle in his carry-on bag.

Gonzalez was scheduled to fly out of Charlotte when TSA officials noticed something wrong with his bag in the scan machine at a security checkpoint, officials said.

When TSA investigated the bag, they discovered the knife in the mini shampoo bottle. Gonzalez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

Travelers can lawfully fly with weapons so long as they check them, TSA officials said.

On Friday, TSA officials reported yet another knife was illegally carried into an airport, wrapped in toilet paper and concealed inside a box of Q-tips. A traveler tried to get the knife through the TSA checkpoint at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, it was reported.

"You can't make this stuff up," said tweets about the discovery from TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

"What's with travelers trying to conceal knives inside toiletries? Remember, carry-on items go through a TSA x-ray machine at the checkpoint. Shampoo and Q-tips aren't going to hide a knife from an x-ray machine. But it's a great way to miss your flight, or possibly get arrested."

Gonzalez was released from the Mecklenburg County jail on Friday.