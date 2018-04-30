Man wanted in robbery at west Charlotte business

A man is wanted in connection with an robbery that occurred at a west Charlotte business Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened at the Fish Hut Arcade on Wilkinson Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

An employee told police that a man entered the business and pushed her in the office. The man reportedly searched the office and then fled from the business without taking anything, officers say.

The robber was last seen driving a blue Nissan Armada, officers say.

Police say the wanted man is approximately 6-foot-1 and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, officers say.

The same business was robbed on April 6. A victim told police that several people entered the business and robbed him or her at gunpoint. The robbers then fled from the business, officers say.

Police said that incident was in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred over two days around the Charlotte area.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

