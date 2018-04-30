Man wanted in York County armed convenience store robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a convenience store in York County early Sunday morning.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Charlotte Highway. York County deputies say the robber held the clerk at gunpoint before taking the register tray.

The robber was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants with a white bandana over his face.

NEED TO ID: Armed Robbery - On April 29th at 3:45 AM on Charlotte Hwy 7/11; a black male wearing a dark jacket & pants, white bandana over face - held clerk at gunpoint then stole register cash tray Any information call @YCCrimeStoppers 1-877-409-4321 or YCSO at 803-628-3059 pic.twitter.com/f5cQayRLXS — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 30, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

