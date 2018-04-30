Man wanted in York County armed convenience store robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted in York County armed convenience store robbery

(Source: York County Sheriff's Office) (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: York County Sheriff's Office) (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A man is wanted for robbing a convenience store in York County early Sunday morning. 

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Charlotte Highway. York County deputies say the robber held the clerk at gunpoint before taking the register tray.

The robber was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants with a white bandana over his face. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

               

Powered by Frankly