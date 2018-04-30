Rowan-Salisbury Schools 'Love Your Teacher' event deadline is Tuesday

The deadline is approaching for the Rowan Partners for Education’s “Love Your Teacher” Celebration Dinner on May 10th, at the West End Plaza.

Funds raised from this event support the ‘Teacher Mini Grant’ initiative.

The deadline is May 1st to purchase tickets. Please contact Tracy Walser at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce - twalser@rowanchamber.com - this week to secure your spot at this event.

F&M Bank and Novant Health are sponsoring the event.

