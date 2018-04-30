Road work coming to Organ Church Road

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a section of Organ Church Road just south of N.C. 152 while crews work to replace a storm drain culvert that crosses underneath the roadway near Faith in Rowan County.



Crews will close the road starting at 8 a.m. Monday, April 30 until work is complete by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 4, weather permitting.



Motorists traveling through the area will be detoured along Shive Road, Shuping Mill Road and N.C. 152 in both directions.



Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

