The 2018-19 Cabarrus County Destination & Motorsports Guide Comes to Life

The latest edition of the official travel resource for Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, Midland and Mount Pleasant, North Carolina is now available from the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In addition to helpful resources included in years past, the 18-19 Guide features an enhanced video experience through augmented reality technology.

Users can access exclusive videos and “meet the crews” of Cabarrus County, NC by following three simple steps:

Download the free Visit Cabarrus app on iTunes or Google Play.

Hover the device over the faces of each person pictured on the front and inside cover.

Follow the prompts on the screen for an all-new, enhanced experience!

Released quarterly, each of the four covers builds on the “People of Cabarrus” concept introduced last year by highlighting four groups of people who aid visitors in making memories in Cabarrus County—Thrill Seekers, Foodies, Creators and Tastemakers.

“Travel is about making meaningful connections, and this year’s Destination Guide introduces visitors to our community in a whole new way,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO, Donna Carpenter. “As we approach National Travel and Tourism Week, there’s no better time to pick up a copy and explore all that Cabarrus County has to offer.”

National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition that celebrates the value of travel for our economy, businesses and personal well-being and will take place May 6-12, 2018.

Packed with information and inspiration, the 76-page publication is a free, comprehensive resource to the county’s attractions, lodging and shopping options, full-service restaurants, historical sites, sports and recreation facilities and more.

To request a copy of the Destination Guide, go to www.VisitCabarrus.com. The Guide is also available at the Cabarrus County Visitor Center, major Cabarrus attractions, participating restaurants and in all Cabarrus County hotels. To offer the Guide at your location, contact Amber Levi at 704-456-7974.

View the 2018-19 Cabarrus County, NC Destination & Motorsports Guide online now: https://bit.ly/2FfEIHl

