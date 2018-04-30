BLOG: Cooler start to the workweek ahead of warm up

Record Cold Start

Seasonal Sun Monday

BIG Warm-Up On The Way

The cooler air from Sunday is still with us Monday morning. In fact, most neighborhoods are waking up in the chilly 30s Monday morning and we've tied the record low in Charlotte (37 degrees set in 2008). Sunshine will dominate Monday from start to finish, and after the cold start, we'll rebound to the mid 70s this afternoon. (That's just about average for this time of the year.)

Clear skies continue Monday night, and after a pleasant evening, we'll cool back to the 40s overnight.

Bright sunshine sticks around all week and rain will be nowhere to be found. Highs will jump from the lower 80s Tuesday to the mid and even upper 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

If you're heading out to the Wells Fargo Championship - great week for it! By the weekend, however, the rain chance goes up slightly each day. At this early juncture, it appears as if there will be about a 20-30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Saturday, rising to a 40-50% chance by Sunday. Both days will likely still bring afternoon readings in the 80s.

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin