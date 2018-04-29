Sports Weekly Look Ahead Blog

Hey sports fans!

Each week we will be bringing you a Sunday night update on what you can expect from our local sports teams, as well as what the WBTV sports team will be covering!

This week the PGA Tour is in town for the Wells Fargo Championship. Practice for the tournament and the Pro-am starts on Monday with Round 1 of the tournament starting on Thursday and finishing up on Sunday. We'll be at the course every day this week providing you with live reports and updates on all the action.

The Charlotte Knights are hosting Gwinnett at BB&T Ballpark Monday - Wednesday, first pitch is at 7:04 p.m. each of those days. Then the team will head to Columbus for a four-game series.

The Charlotte Checkers are gearing up for the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They'll be practicing at Bojangles Coliseum this week before heading to Pennsylvania to take on Lehigh Valley Saturday and Sunday.

Monday 4/30

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP: Pro-Am(tee time 11 a.m.)/Practice Round (all day)

KNIGHTS: Hosting Gwinnett, first pitch 7:04 p.m.

Tuesday 5/1

KNIGHTS: Hosting Gwinnett, first pitch 7:04 p.m.

Wednesday 5/2

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP: Pro-Am (Morning tee time 7 a.m., afternoon tee time Noon)

KNIGHTS: Hosting Gwinnett, first pitch 7:04 p.m.

Thursday 5/3

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP: Round 1 (tee time 7 a.m.)

KNIGHTS: at Columbus, first pitch 6:35 p.m.

Friday 5/4

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP: Round 2 (tee time 7 a.m.)

CHECKERS: Game 1 @ LV

KNIGHTS: at Columbus, first pitch 7:15 p.m.

Saturday 5/5

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP: Round 3 (tee time 8 a.m.)

CHECKERS : Game 2 @ LV

KNIGHTS: at Columbus, first pitch 7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE: at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Sunday 5/6

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP: Round 4/Final (tee time 7 a.m.)

KNIGHTS: at Columbus, first pitch 2:05 p.m.

