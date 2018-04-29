Final preparations underway as big turnout expected for Wells Fargo Championship week

After leaving the Queen City for a year, the Wells Fargo Championship makes its way back to Quail Hollow Club.

A lot of preparations have been going on Sunday for the big week and the expected crowds could affect those who live nearby. The tournament director said there could be close to 40,000 people to come each day during the tournament.

The tournament, which has been in Charlotte since 2003, moved to Wilmington last year so Quail Hollow could host the PGA Championship.

Parking is a hot topic for tournament ticket holders and the neighborhoods next to Quail Hollow Club.

Some of golf's greatest players will be at Quail Hollow Club as they'll swing for a chance at a championship title. The list of big names include Justin Thomas, Ricky Fowler, Rory Mcilroy, Jason Day and the anticipated return of Tiger Woods.

With all that star power, you can expect a large crowd of fans, and parking could be a problem. Shuttles will be available to help fans get to and from the course.

Plus, the tournament has teamed up with Uber and a ride sharing lot will be an option for ticket holders to use because there will be no parking at the golf course site.

Michael Jacobs, who lives very close to the club, says every year people see his neighborhood as an opportunity to park as close as possible. For Jacobs, he doesn't mind because he actually rents out his yard.

"Come on down, my yard is for sale if you want to park," Jacobs urged.

Some of his neighbors aren't so welcoming and have gone so far as to block off their yards.

Then there are signs throughout the neighborhood that clearly state "you cannot park here" to stop you in your tracks, but then there are also signs that

give you the green light.

Either way, Jacobs understands the headache that could come from the congestion if golfing fans take over his entire street.

"if people parked on either side, there's no way pedestrians could get through, at least safely."

If you're heading out to the Wells Fargo, great week for it! By next weekend, highs will still be in the low 80s. The rain chance goes up slightly but still only to 20-30 percent.

Here's how the schedule breaks down:

Monday -- the Pro-Am tees off at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday -- more practice rounds

Wednesday -- the Pro-Am tees off at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday -- first round of the tournament starts

Friday & Saturday -- rounds continue

Sunday -- tournament ends

In order to make these events and the tournament itself possible, more than 2,300 people from the Charlotte area and 34 different states have volunteered to help the tournament staff manage and operate the golf tournament.

You can find more information on tournament parking and where shuttles will run can be found here.

