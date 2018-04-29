27,000 gallon wastewater overflow reported in Charlotte

An estimated 27,000 gallon wastewater overflow was reported in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow near 4100 Oakdale Road.

An estimated 27,000 gallons reached Long Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

The overflow was caused by a leak in the temporary pipes while crews replaced the pipe that broke earlier this week.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.