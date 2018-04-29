18-year-old killed in car crash in Iredell County

An 18-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened in Iredell County early Sunday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. about 19 miles north of Statesville on Jennings Rd.

Troopers said a 2003 Kia passenger car went off the road, struck an embankment, went airborne and then struck a tree, killing the driver.

Gregory Newhouse, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say Newhouse was wearing his seat belt and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

Troopers advised that Newhouse was not a student at North Iredell High School, who had their prom Saturday night.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rgihts reserved.