Book Sale coming up at Rowan Public Library

Looking for the perfect vacation read? Or seeking your next favorite novel? Check out Rowan Public Library’s annual book sale, this Tuesday through Saturday, May 1 through 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The sale will take place in Stanback Auditorium at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.

The book sale selection includes adult, young adult, and children’s fiction, as well as a wide variety of nonfiction titles. In the event of a sell-out, the sale will end, and a closing notice will be posted on www.RowanPublicLibrary.org.

There are over 500 boxes of books waiting to be sold, which translates to thousands of titles needing new homes. Those familiar with library sales may be used to the first-come, first-served mentality that fuels many a book seeker. This year, RPL’s annual sale offers new finds every day.

“We’ll be replenishing the sale inventory daily,” said Edward Hirst, RPL Technical Services Supervisor. “We hope people will come back for more.”

All items are priced for less than $2. On Friday, May 4, prices are cut in half, and on Saturday, May 5, you can purchase a bag of books for $1 or a box for $5.

Funds raised from the annual RPL book sale go toward the Rowan County general fund. The RPL sale is separate from the annual Friends of RPL book sale that is held each fall.

For more information about the book sale, call 704-216-8243.

