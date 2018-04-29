Man wanted after four people shot, man killed in Union County

A man is wanted after four people were shot and one man was killed in a Union County shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Massey Street Extension in Monroe around 3.a.m.

Officers responded to the incident and upon arrival, learned that 22-year-old David Tyrone Duncan Jr. had been shot and killed.

Around the same time, police say three victims showed up at Carolinas HealthCare System Union with gunshot wounds.

All three people were transported to CHS Main for treatment.

One person was treated and released and another was in critical but stable condition. The other person is still in the hospital.

Officers learned those three victims were shot at the Massey Street Extension property.

Investigators gathered evidence to draw warrants on 36-year-old Torey Jermaine Brooks for first degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.

The exact cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to the shooting or the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

