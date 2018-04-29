Davidson golf claims first conference crown in 50 Years; Blasey wins individual title

The Wildcats won the 2018 Atlantic 10 Men's Golf Championship, winning their first conference tournament since 1968.

Davidson entered the final round eight strokes ahead of preseason favorite Dayton and finished the tournament with a 54-hole total of 891 (300-294-297).

After today's win, Davidson earns the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships selections announcement will take place Wednesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. ET

Mike Blasey also became the second straight Wildcat to bring home the individual title, finishing at 218 (+2) to win medalist by two shots.

Last year's winner, Jack Lang, finished tied for 22nd.

Alex Ross was named 2018 A-10 Most Outstanding Rookie and Rookie of the Year.

Davidson's Tim Staub was named 2018 A-10 Coach of the year.

