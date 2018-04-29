I-77 shut down near Cornelius after serious car crash

A section of I-77 northbound is shut down after a four vehicle crash near Cornelius.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 28 around 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to Medic, one patient was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and a second patient was transported with serious injuries. Several other people were treated for minor injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.