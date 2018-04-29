Six people displaced after fire in Salisbury

The American Red Cross is helping a total of six people who were displaced from a house fire in Salisbury on Sunday.

The fire was reported just after 2:00 am at a house in the 500 block of South Shaver Street.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, there were no injuries but the home was heavily damaged.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

