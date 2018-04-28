Charlotte Checkers announce second-round Calder Cup Playoff Seri - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte Checkers announce second-round Calder Cup Playoff Series

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Charlotte Checkers announced their second-round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Bojangles’ Coliseum will host Game 3, Game 4 and, if necessary, Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.

Game 1 Friday, May 4 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley
Game 2 Saturday, May 5 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley
Game 3 Tuesday, May 8 7:00 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum
Game 4 Wednesday, May 9 7:00 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum
Game 5 Saturday, May 12 6:00 p.m. Bojangles' Coliseum
Game 6 Monday, May 14 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley
Game 7 Tuesday, May 15 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley

