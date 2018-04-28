Kayaker dead after drowning incident at Linville Gorge

One kayaker is dead after a drowning incident at Linville Gorge Saturday night.

Burke County and McDowell County rescue teams responded to reports of the person drowning.

Crews went into the gorge by what's called the Pinch In trail.

#breaking Burke and Mcdowell rescue teams are heading into LinvilleGorge, responding to possible drowning. Patient condition uncertain. Crews are going into the gorge via the Pinch In trail. Could take hours to get victim out. — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) April 29, 2018

The rescue effort was an hours-long process and there's no word on how exactly the person died.

More than two dozen people were involved in the operation.

One homeowner at the base of the gorge reported seeing kayakers reaching a location near the incident after dark.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.