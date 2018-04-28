Kayaker dead after drowning incident at Linville Gorge - | WBTV Charlotte

Kayaker dead after drowning incident at Linville Gorge

(Provided by Spectrum) (Provided by Spectrum)
(Provided by Spectrum) (Provided by Spectrum)
LINVILLE GORGE, NC (WBTV) -

One kayaker is dead after a drowning incident at Linville Gorge Saturday night.

Burke County and McDowell County rescue teams responded to reports of the person drowning.

Crews went into the gorge by what's called the Pinch In trail.

The rescue effort was an hours-long process and there's no word on how exactly the person died.

More than two dozen people were involved in the operation. 

One homeowner at the base of the gorge reported seeing  kayakers reaching a location near the incident after dark.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly