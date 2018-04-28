Police: Man shot, injured after argument in south Charlotte

A man was injured after a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2800 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say the man was in an argument with someone he did not know when that person shot him.

The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the alleged shooter fled the scene on foot and was not arrested.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.