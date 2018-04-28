Person injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck in Gaston - | WBTV Charlotte

Person injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Gaston County Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Alexis-Lucia Road.

Troopers say the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck towing a boat trailer coming the other direction.

The motorcyclist was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence.

Alexis-Lucia Road was closed for about an hour while firefighters, paramedics and troopers worked to clear the scene.

No further information was released.

