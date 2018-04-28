Police looking to identify man in Salisbury

Police are looking for information for the identification of a man in Sailsbury.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the man may live around or visit the Salisbury High School area.

Police did not provide a description but did have pictures of the man.

We are looking for information for the identification of this subject. He may live around or visit the Salisbury High School area. If you have any information please contact Sgt. Bouk at 704-638-5333. Case 2018-001273. pic.twitter.com/eiZnjMqDqo — SalisburyPD (@SalisburyNCPD) April 28, 2018

If you have any information please contact police at 704-638-5333.

No further information was released.

