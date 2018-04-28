Police looking to identify man in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Police looking to identify man in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Police are looking for information for the identification of a man in Sailsbury.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the man may live around or visit the Salisbury High School area.

Police did not provide a description but did have pictures of the man.

If you have any information please contact police at 704-638-5333.

No further information was released.

