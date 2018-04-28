Crews respond to boat fire reported in Huntersville

Fire crews responded to a reported boat fire in Huntersville Saturday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened at Blythe Landing in the 15900 block of NC Highway 73,

The incident was reportedly an engine fire and crews say it was out on arrival.

*Boat Fire Update* Cornelius Fire Boat 4 on scene (in the channel). Engine fire is out on arrival, releasing our Engine 2 from the scene. Note: this is the second lake call of the day (the other a medical in Cornelius). Guess we’ve started boating season! — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 28, 2018

Citizens were asked to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

Cornelius Fire Boat also responded on the water.

No further information was released.

