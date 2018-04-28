Fire destroys north Charlotte business overnight

Officials responded to a structure fire in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

The fire started at Diamond Cab Company in the 400 block of Atando Avenue at 2 a.m.

CFD at work on Atando Avenue. pic.twitter.com/YYZ8722UjQ — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 28, 2018

Charlotte Fire Department says the fire was put out in approximately 50 minutes. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an electrical issue. The total damages are estimated to be $100,000.

