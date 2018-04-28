One person dead in fatal house fire in northwest Charlotte

One person has died from injuries in a northwest Charlotte house fire.

Officials say the fire originated in the kitchen of a home in the 9400 block of Northwoods Forest Drive Saturday at 3:11 a.m.

The fire was cause by cooking items left unattended, officials say.

One victim was treated for life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The total damage is estimated at $95,000.

