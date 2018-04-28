Three people kidnapped, one shot, one arrested in Caldwell County

A suspect has been taken into custody after being accused of kidnapping three people and shooting one of them in Caldwell County.

Brendan Marshall Withers, 25, was taken into custody Saturday morning after multiple warrants were issued for his arrest from both Caldwell County and Hickory.

Officials say they responded to reports of a fight and gunshots in the 5200 block of Cannon Drive off of Dry Ponds Road in the Sawmills Community Friday shortly after 9 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that three people, including a shooting victim, were kidnapped from a business in Hickory and transported to Caldwell County where the shooting occurred.

The victim reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds upon officials arriving on the scene, deputies say. The victim was transferred to MedCenter Air and transported to an area trauma center. The extent of his injuries are unknown and no other injuries were reported.

According to deputies, witnesses say the suspect ran on foot into a wooded area off of Cannon Drive. A search was conducted however a suspect was not located.

Investigators received information that Withers was going to the hospital for treatment. He was taken into custody at Grace Hospital in Morganton. After being treated at the hospital, Withers was taken to Caldwell County where he was served with warrants for one count of attempted murder and three counts of first degree kidnapping and felony discharging a firearm to incite fear by Hickory Police.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.