Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old man missing from Charlotte

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 74-year-old man who went missing from Charlotte Friday night.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Jimmy Reid Rollins.

Rollins is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as a 74-year-old white man, standing 6'0" tall and weighing 250 pounds.

He has whitish gray short hair and has hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey Appalachian State sweatshirt and dark gray sweat pants.

He went missing from the 400 block of Coulwood Drive in Charlotte and was last seen in the 8100 block of Bellhaven Boulevard in Charlotte.

