CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Walk Off Victory at Home

Knights Walk Off With Thrilling 5-4 Win in 10 Innings Friday

Jacob May’s Game-Winning Hit Seals Charlotte’s Win in Front of Sell-Out Crowd



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Jacob May’s game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning led the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win over the Norfolk Tides on Friday night in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,368 fans at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights earned their second walk-off victory of the season.



The Knights entered the bottom of the 9th inning trailing the Tides by a score of 4-2 when Matt Skole ignited the offense with a double to left field. Catcher Kevan Smith then followed with a game-tying two-run home run, his first of the season. With the game tied at 4-4, the Knights and Tides went into extra innings.



After Charlotte reliever Rob Scahill (2-1, 4.35) retired the side in order in the top of the 10th inning, the Knights went to the bottom of the 10th with a chance to walk off against the Tides. That’s just what they did.



In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Knights battled back against the Norfolk bullpen, including against former Knights RHP Jhan Marinez (0-3, 5.06), who was saddled with the loss. With the bases loaded, May came to the plate and played the hero. May ripped a single to drive home pinch-runner Eddy Alvarez to score the game-winning run.



The Knights will now look to keep their momentum going and continue their three-game series against the Tides on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. Pre-game radio coverage of Saturday’s game two matchup will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also be broadcast live on My 12 WMYT. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.



KNIGHTS KNOTES: RHP Rob Scahill earned his second win of the season… LHP Matt Tomshaw made his Charlotte Knights debut and allowed four runs on six hits over five innings of work… LHP Jace Fry struck-out three batters over 1.1 innings pitched… RHP Thyago Vieira struck-out two batters over 1.2 innings pitched… Charlotte’s bullpen combined to strike out seven batters over the final five innings… 2B Jake Elmore hit his first home run of the season in the eighth inning… Before the game, the Knights added outfielder Todd Cunningham to their active roster, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh organization… Outfielder Ryan Brett was assigned back to Double-A Birmingham… Friday’s sell-out crowd was Charlotte’s fourth of the season and 114th in BB&T Ballpark history.





