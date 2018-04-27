Officers looking for suspicious man seen taking pictures at CPCC

CPCC college security and CMPD officers are looking for and want to talk with a man who was seen taking photos on campus Friday.

Officials say the man was taking pictures in the Halton Theater (Overcash Center) lobby Friday afternoon during a dance recital.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” tall with a tan complexion, black hair and a scruffy beard.

The man was reportedly wearing dark clothing and holding a camera with large lens.

Anyone who has any information, is asked to please contact College Security Services at 704-330-6911.

