2018 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers wrap up with flock of new faces

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their selections on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday April 28.

The Panthers selected tight end Ian Thomas from Indiana, defensive end Marquis Haynes from Ole Miss, linebacker Jermaine Carter from Maryland, linebacker Andre Smith from North Caroilina and defensive tackle Kendrick Norton from Miami on Day 3 of the draft.

On Day 2, the Panthers made two selections and traded their other third round pick.

The Panthers selected LSU cornerback Donte Jackson with the 55th pick in the second round.

The Panthers selected Tennessee cornerback Rashaan Gaulden with the 85th pick in the third round.

The team then traded the 88th pick in the draft to the Green Bay Packers for for picks #101 and #147. Pick #147 was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 85th pick in the draft came from a trade during the 2017 season where the Panthers dealt top wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills for a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.

On Day 1, the Panthers selected wide receiver DJ Moore from the University of Maryland with the 24th overall pick of the first round.

A complete list of the Carolina Panthers draft picks is below.

1st Round, No. 24 — D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

2nd Round, No. 55 — Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

3rd Round, No. 85 (from Buffalo) — Rashaan Gaulden, DB, Tennessee

3rd Round, No. 88 — Traded to Green Bay Packers for picks 101, 147

4th Round, No. 101 (from Green Bay) — Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

5th Round, No. 136 — (From Los Angeles Rams) --- Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss

5th Round, No. 147 ---- (from Green Bay) --- Pick traded to Los Angeles Rams

5th Round, No. 161 — Jermaine Carter, LB, Maryland

6th Round, No. 197 ---- Pick traded to Los Angeles Rams

7th Round, No. 234 (from Los Angeles Chargers) — Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina

7th Round, No. 242 — Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami

The draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFC East Dallas Cowboys.

