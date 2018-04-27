Crews respond as fire breaks out at home in China Grove

Multiple crews responded to a house fire in China Grove Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a single-story home in the 400 block of Cove Lane.

There were no injuries reported in the fire. Someone was reportedly home when it started but they made it out safely.

Officials say the fire started in the attic and it was quickly knocked down and controlled.

The cause is currently undetermined

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

