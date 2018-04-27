Two injured after school bus crash in south Charlotte

There were two injuries reported after a car collided with a school bus in south Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Park Road and Marsh Road.

Emergency officials said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were 23 students on the bus, but none were injured.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the bus was serving Sedgefield Elementary.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

