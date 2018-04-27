Wanted Fort Mill suspect in custody - | WBTV Charlotte

Wanted Fort Mill suspect in custody

Mincey (Source: York County Sheriff's Office) Mincey (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A man wanted by the US Marshals Service was taken into custody in York County Friday.

Deputies issued an alert for the wanted suspect, Anthony Dewayne Mincey, and asked anyone with information to call 911 immediately. 

Deputies did not say what Mincey was wanted for. 

