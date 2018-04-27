Wanted Fort Mill suspect in custody

A man wanted by the US Marshals Service was taken into custody in York County Friday.

Deputies issued an alert for the wanted suspect, Anthony Dewayne Mincey, and asked anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

ALERT: YCSO Deputies are searching for a suspect who is wanted by the US Marshals Service. The suspect is ANTHONY DEWAYNE MINCEY Black Male 5'10" 185 lbs. Tattoo on Right Arm. If you see Mincey call 911 right away. https://t.co/ADMOpdOK5O pic.twitter.com/6dU3aqWPnb — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 27, 2018

Deputies did not say what Mincey was wanted for.

