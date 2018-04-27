Person rushed to hospital after car overturns, closes ramp on I-77 N

One person was seriously injured in a crash where a car overturned, causing a ramp to temporarily close on Interstate 77 North Friday afternoon.

According to the Department of Transportation, the incident happened on I-77 northbound at mile marker 13 in Mecklenburg County.

Emergency officials said the one person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

The ramp has since reopened.

There's no word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.