Massive fire destroys home in Union County

Flames ripped through a home in Union County Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a large home on Couples Court in Wesley Chapel.

According to WBTV's Amanda Foster, the husband and wife who live in the home said they were okay.

The home however was destroyed by the flames and described as a total loss.

The wife said she was able to call 911 and escape the home.

Crews dumped a large amount of water on the home and the water was seen pouring out of the front steps.

Still dumping a ton of water on Union Co home. Water pouring out front steps. pic.twitter.com/znozr0hIzp — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) April 27, 2018

Fire reportedly started inside the engine of a BMW within the garage.

The homeowner reportedly opened the door to leave and discovered the flames.

Crews say it took an hour to put the flames out with about 40 firefighters.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.