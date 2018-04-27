Man seriously injured in Gastonia shooting

A man was shot and seriously injured in Gastonia Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of W 5th Avenue, officials say. Gastonia police say the man was shot in the neck.

Neighbors say they heard people arguing and then heard gunshots. Police say two people were home at the time but told officers they were sleeping when the shooting happened.

There's no word on what lead to the shooting.

