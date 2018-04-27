Scammers in Watauga County using names of real officers

Scammers are calling residents in Watauga County and alleging that they have missed federal court and are in danger of being residents.

Deputies say the scammers are using names of real Watauga County officers. The callers reportedly advise victims to get gift cards or "money packs" from grocery stores to submit payments in the amount of $4,000 while keeping the fake officer on the phone.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office says they have received several reports about the scam.

"A reminder to all, protect your personal information. Never give any personal information to anyone that would include social security numbers, vehicle tag number, driver’s license number, bank accounts ect.," deputies say.

Anyone with information, or who experiences a similar call, is asked to call the Watauga County Sheriff's Office at (828) 264-3761.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.