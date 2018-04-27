Pair charged in deadly shooting outside Hickory bar

Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened outside a bar in Catawba County in early April.

According to Hickory police, over 100 rounds were fired by multiple shooters outside of The Vault Bar and Lounge located on 1st Avenue NW in Hickory on the morning of April 8. Police say three people were injured in the shooting and one was killed.

All four people were inside the bar prior to the shooting, a report stated.Officers said 20-year-old Antonio Knoshjun Watts died at Frye Regional Medical Center following the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Over 100 rounds of shots fired outside of Hickory bar killing one, injuring three

On Friday, police said they've arrested Carlos Car’tre Ikard and Keon Rashan Scott in connection with the incident. Ikard was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and Scott was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon and probation violation.

Police say they anticipate more arrests to be made.

The bar surrendered their ABC permit to the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission following the fatal shooting.

If you have any information, you can call detectives at 828-261-2621.

