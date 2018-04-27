Pair arrested in Texas after deadly Iredell County stabbing

Two 20-year-olds were located and arrested in Texas in connection with the deadly stabbing of an Iredell County woman on Thursday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Dakoda Michael Drake and Brenda Kaylee Gabrielle Evey went to a home on Wagon Trail Lane in Statesville to reportedly "settle a debt for a narcotics deal" that happened months before. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Christina Leigh Inman, and her boyfriend were at the home when Drake and Evey arrived.

Deputies say an argument then began between Evey and Inman. Evey then allegedly stabbed Inman multiple times, deputies say.

Drake and Evey then took Inman to Iredell Memorial Hospital following the altercation, the sheriff's office says.

Inman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for emergency surgery, the sheriff's office said.

She died a short time later, deputies said.

Texas Highway Patrol located Drake and Evey in Carson County, Texas after a traffic stop and both are in custody on the charges from Iredell County.

Iredell County detectives are working with Texas authorities on these arrests and both will face extradition back to North Carolina.

They were last seen driving a 2005 blue Subaru Legacy, with NC tag VE-62740.

Warrants were issued for the pair's arrest earlier as Evey was wanted for murder and Drake was wanted for accessory after the factor.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.