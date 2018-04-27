Funeral arrangements announced for SC deputy who collapsed during training event

The funeral for a South Carolina deputy who died after collapsing during a training event will be held next week.

Deputy James Kirk Jr. was rushed to Spring Memorial Hospital after collapsing during a training at the Lancaster Sheriff's Office firing range. He died Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says Kirk passed away from what appears to be a medical condition.

Visitation for deputy James Kirk Jr. will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home, located on Meeting Street in Lancaster. The funeral will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, located on Great Falls Highway in Lancaster. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park on Memorial Park Road.

"We are very appreciative for all of the love and support that has been shown to the Kirk family and the family here at the Sheriff's Office," deputies posted on Facebook.

“Deputy Kirk was a true public servant who dedicated his life to the service of others and this community," Sheriff Barry S. Faile said of Kirk. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn his loss. During this difficult time we ask that you keep Deputy Kirk’s family, his friends, and his co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."

Kirk proudly served his community for the past 28 years beginning his career at the City of Lancaster Police Department and retired from the agency after 25 years. He later joined the sheriff's office in 2015 where he continued his life of service.

