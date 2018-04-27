Deputies: Missing man dies from accidental drowning

A missing man who was reported missing Thursday from Lenoir has been found dead at the Yadkin Shore Public Fishing area.

Cecil Hayes' body was found shortly before noon Friday after his car was located near Yadkin Shore Public Fishing area off of Highway 601. Officials say they conducted a search and located his body 150 yards from the vehicle in the water. The cause of death appears to be accidental drowning, according to deputies.

Hayes was last seen at his home on Beverly Circle in Lenoir Thursday night. Police were called to to the home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after Hayes' wife realized he was missing.

The couples' vehicle was also missing from the home, police say.

