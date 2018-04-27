Pair charged with kidnapping, murder in death of missing Charlotte woman

A second person is being charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of a Charlotte woman who was reported missing two weeks ago.

A source told WBTV that Alexus Alize Fraley's body was found on Dixie River Road early Friday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had asked for the public's help finding the missing 21-year-old.

Ashley Helms, 24, and Richard Jordan, 38, were both charged with murder and kidnapping in the case. Helms was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police say they received some information which led investigators to find the body of Fraley, a mother of two, inside an abandoned structure. Officers say it appears Fraley may have been dead since around the time she was reported missing. Helms was arrested in North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

Detectives say Fraley and Jordan apparently knew each and had some sort of dispute.

Fraley was last seen around 5 a.m. on April 13 in the 8000 block of Eaglewind Drive.

"We do know that Ms Fraley and the suspect Jordan did have a relationship, they did know each other and this was the result of an apparent dispute between the two," said Capt Chris Dozier.

According to court documents, Jordan was arrested just last week for cocaine possession and common law robbery.

And records show the person he's charged with robbing is Alexus Fraley.

That on April 13th, the day she went missing, he allegedly took her cell phone by force and violence.

Jordan posted bond and was ordered to wear an electronic monitor.

Jordan is no stranger to time behind bars.

In 2008, Jordan was the getaway driver after a double murder on North Cedar Street. Records show Jordan agreed to testify against gang members involved - in exchange, his murder charge was reduced to accessory after the fact.

He was sent to prison for years. After serving his time, he was released in 2016.

On Thursday, detectives said CMPD's Homicide and Missing Persons units were investigating Fraley's disappearance because the circumstances "indicate that she may be in danger."

No other details surrounding Fraley's death has been released.

