Two arrested after police chase in northeast Charlotte

Two people were arrested following a police chase in connection with a break-in northeast Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the 4900 block of Gibbons Link Road around 6:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they noticed a home had been broken into, police said.

A short time later, officers saw the driver of a white Dodge Caravan traveling at a "high rate of speed." The driver was speeding away from the break-in, police say. The vehicle matched the description given to the officers earlier, police say.

Officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled from the scene, resulting in a vehicle chase, according to police.

Police say the driver then struck a telephone pole just before 8 a.m. on Gibbons Link Road near West Sugar Creek Road. The driver's vehicle overturned in the crash.

The driver and a passenger were both arrested. Both people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Gibbons Road was closed between Plum Street and Derita Avenue due to the investigation. The area reopened around 1 p.m.

No names have been released.

