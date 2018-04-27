Man killed in Catawba County house fire

A 83-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Catawba County Friday morning.

According to Catawba Fire Communications, the fire occurred at a home located in the 3600 block of 16th Street NE in Hickory just before 6 a.m. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Officials said the victim was inside the home when the blaze erupted. The man's son and an off duty MEDIC personnel were able to pull him out of the home and administered CPR. The man died a short time later.

There's no word on what started the fire.

The victim's name was not released.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.