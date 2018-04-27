Blog: Dense Fog Advisory in effect, sunny weekend ahead

Foggy Start To Friday

Clearing Afternoon Skies

Pleasant Pattern Follows

Dense fog has formed behind Thursday night's rain, so you'll want to allow a little extra time for your Friday morning commute. There is still a small, lingering chance of a stray shower in the forecast Friday afternoon in neighborhoods east of Interstate 77. Otherwise, the trend for Friday will be towards clearing & drying with temps in the low 70s.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the WBTV viewing area until 9 a.m

After a dry and pleasant evening with readings falling back through the 60s, overnight lows will fall back to near 50 degrees under clear skies.

The weekend brings continued dry conditions with sunny mid to upper 70s returning for Saturday. A weak (but dry) cool front will slide by Saturday night, meaning Sunday afternoon highs will only get back to the upper 60s, though there will still be plenty of sunshine to go around.

We'll recover quickly back into the 70s for Monday and this will be the beginning of a warm and dry stretch that looks to last through most, if not all, of next week.

Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!



- Meteorologist Al Conklin

