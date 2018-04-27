One shot, several wanted in Kings Mountain home invasion

Multiple people are wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened in Kings Mountain Thursday night.

According to Kings Mountain police, the incident happened at an apartment on Charles Street around 11:14 p.m. Police say multiple armed intruders, who were wearing masks, forced their way into an apartment. Officers say a struggle then occurred and shots were fired inside the apartment.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries, officers say.

Police say the armed intruders fled from the area in a dark colored sports utility vehicle and headed west on Charles Street towards Highway 16.

If you have any information, you can call police at 704-730-2119.

