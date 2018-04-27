Driver flees after crashing into northwest Charlotte home

A driver reportedly fled from the scene after crashing into a home in northwest Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a home on Mountain Quail Drive around 11 p.m.

Police say the driver was the only person in the car when the incident happened. The driver then reportedly fled from the scene on foot, officers say.

A resident was inside the home when the incident occurred but was not hurt.

The house was heavily damaged. Police did not release the suspected driver's name but neighbors say he lives in the same neighborhood where the crash occurred. Neighbors said the man told them not to call 911.

Neighbor Dede Craig shared these photos with me of the car when it hit the house and the damage it caused inside @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/9l5pMffyu1 — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) April 27, 2018

The Red Cross is helping the family with financial assistance.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.